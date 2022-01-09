Man arrested for firing rifle outside of Providence home

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested a man they say fired several shots outside of a home on Sunday morning.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, officers were called to a home on Indiana Avenue around 9 a.m.

Verdi said a 37-year-old man had fired a riffle multiple times outside of the residence.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into police custody without incident.

Right now, detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/31/21: Mark Parlange, President of URI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community