Man arrested for firing rifle outside of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested a man they say fired several shots outside of a home on Sunday morning.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, officers were called to a home on Indiana Avenue around 9 a.m.

Verdi said a 37-year-old man had fired a riffle multiple times outside of the residence.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into police custody without incident.

Right now, detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the home.