2 stabbed inside Providence homeless shelter; suspect arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing inside Crossroads Rhode Island Thursday afternoon, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on the sixth floor of the homeless shelter.

The victims, ages 41 and 44, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening, according to Verdi.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was arrested and will be charged, Verdi added.

The motivation behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

