PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man accused of setting a police cruiser on fire during the Providence riot nearly two years ago has reached a new plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Nicholas Scaglione, 31, of Cranston, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire on June 2, 2020, facing a minimum of five years in prison.

According to a new plea deal filed in U.S. District Court, Scaglione has now agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. As a result, federal prosecutors are recommending he spend 30 to 46 months behind bars.

Scaglione was initially charged with malicious attempt to damage or destroy a vehicle and was scheduled to be sentenced last July.

Target 12 reported at the time that sentencing was abruptly postponed by the judge, who said she needed “more information from the parties before proceeding.”

Scaglione was one of two men the FBI says played a role in setting the cruiser on fire.

Luis Joel Sierra, 34, of Providence, was also arrested on an arson charge and has pleaded not guilty.

Scaglione admitted to climbing on top of a Providence police cruiser and trying to flip it on its side. Then, after Sierra ignited a fire using lighter fluid, Scaglione squirted flammable liquid into the vehicle, causing the fire to intensify. The cruiser was quickly engulfed in flames and destroyed.