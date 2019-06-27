Man accused of throwing dog faces judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An animal abuse suspect caught on camera throwing a dog faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

On June 1, the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) was called to a home on Padelford Street for an animal abuse complaint.

Upon arrival, they were met by a woman who said she saw her son, Gerald Hazard, on video picking up their family dog, Crystal, by the neck and throwing her against the wall.

After obtaining a copy of the video, investigators were able to confirm that it was Hazard and an arrest warrant was issued for him on one count of unnecessary cruelty.

Hazard eventually turned himself into police and was arraigned in Providence District Court.

The RISPCA said Crystal, a 6-year-old pit bull-type dog, is now in its care. She did not suffer any injuries.

Hazard was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court.