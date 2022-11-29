PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man who reportedly stole a car with a 3-year-old child inside in Providence Tuesday night.

The suspect, who has not been identified, stole the car from the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Broad Street.

Police said the vehicle was later spotted in front of the Omni Hotel, where a witness reported seeing the suspect run inside.

Officers searched the hotel and the immediate area for the suspect but did not find him.

Police said an officer on patrol saw the suspect a short time later hop onto a RIPTA bus. That officer followed the bus to Charles Street, where the suspect got off.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after getting off the bus.

Police said the child was found unharmed in the car outside of the hotel.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.