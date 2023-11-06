PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of stabbing his grandparents in Providence appeared in court Monday morning.

Collin Raso, 28, was arraigned on two counts of felony assault and two counts of assault on a person 60 years of age or older, causing serious bodily injury.

The judge ordered him to be evaluated by doctors and not have contact with his grandparents.

Police say Raso stabbed his grandparents with a steak knife at their Lynch Street home around 4 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, they located Raso a few blocks away from the home.

The 70-year-old woman and 69-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Raso’s bail was set at $50,000 with surety, but the judge said it could be changed to personal recognizance once Raso undergoes the medical evaluation.