PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of attacking three family members last fall has been charged with attempted murder, according to prosecutors.

Kevin Nuñez-Henriquez, 28, was arrested back in October after he reportedly attacked the victims with a machete inside an Indiana Avenue home.

Officers rushed to the home after receiving numerous 911 calls and found the victims suffering from serious injuries, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Nuñez-Henriquez, who was still inside the home with blood on his hands and clothes, attempted to escape out the back door but was quickly apprehended.

Officers found the machete Nuñez-Henriquez used in the attack shortly after taking him into custody, according to prosecutors.

Nuñez-Henriquez has been charged with three counts of domestic assault with intent to murder, three counts of domestic assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic vandalism.

He is due back in court next month.