PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is accused of assaulting a judge Wednesday morning in Providence.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of College and South Main streets, according to Providence police.

The judge was backing his vehicle into a parking spot when he tapped a vehicle with a man in two women inside. Police said one of them opened the door to the judge’s vehicle then slammed it shut on his arm.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was charged with assault on a person over 60 years of age. The two women were charged with disorderly conduct, according to police.

No word at this time on the judge’s condition.