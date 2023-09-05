PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of firing a ghost gun through his bedroom floor and into his neighbors’ apartment last fall is facing charges, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Damien Brousseau, 19, has been charged with possession of a ghost gun and firing in a compact area.

Officers responded to a Smith Street apartment building last November following reports of shots fired.

Brousseau’s two neighbors told the officers that they’d heard a loud bang three hours prior, but had initially brushed if off “because they claimed the third-floor neighbor tended to be noisy,” according to Neronha.

Neronha said it wasn’t until they found a bullet hole in the ceiling and the floor of a bedroom in their apartment that they called the police.

Officers searched Brousseau’s third-floor apartment and found a ghost gun in his bedroom near the bullet hole in the floor, according to Neronha.

Brousseau’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 9.