Man accused of shooting at Providence police indicted by grand jury

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man suspected of opening fire on two city police officers was indicted Monday by a statewide grand jury.

Tyrone Robinson, 19, was arrested last month after police say he fired several shots at Officer Matthew McGloin and his partner Jonathan Smith on Admiral Street, hitting McGloin in the chest.

McGloin suffered an impact injury but survived the shooting since the bullet was stopped by his protective vest.

The officers returned fire but Robinson was not struck, according to police. He ran to his home on nearby Douglas Avenue, where he was later taken into custody.

The grand jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Robinson with two counts each of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence as well as single counts of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Providence County Superior Court.