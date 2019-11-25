Man accused of setting fire inside Stop & Shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man is accused of setting fire to a display of chip clips at a Providence Stop & Shop store over the weekend.

Providence Police say Fabricio Arancibia, 21, was arrested after a foot chase with police in North Providence.

According to a police report, employees of the Stop & Shop on Manton Avenue called police on Saturday night after customers alerted them that the chip clip display was on fire.

Employees were able to put the fire out with a bucket of water from the seafood section.

Surveillance video from the supermarket showed the suspect in the aisle where the fire happened, according to the report. The video also shows him walking into the store and exiting. A loss prevention associate said he witnessed the suspect fleeing the store and heading towards the North Providence Police.

After hearing the suspected arsonist’s description broadcast on the police radio, North Providence Police officers spotted Arancibia and arrested him after a brief chase. Providence Police allege he is the person captured on the supermarket’s surveillance cameras.

It was not immediately clear what charges Arancibia is facing.