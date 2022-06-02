PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury indicted the man accused of killing his girlfriend and placing her body in a refrigerator.

Police said Nathan Cooper, 53, shot his girlfriend, Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox, while she was in the shower on March 16. Cooper then allegedly wrapped her body in saran wrap, blankets and towels before placing her body in the refrigerator of the Parkis Avenue apartment they shared.

Cooper is now charged with:

Murder (One count)

Discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence (One count)

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (Two counts)

Possession of a stolen firearm (One count)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (Two counts)

Failure to report a death (One count)

Kidnapping (One count)

Police responded to the home on March 22 to check on Maddox’s well-being. They discovered the 40-year-old’s remains and found a handgun, a rifle and two cellphones.

Cooper had previously been charged with murder, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Cooper is due in court June 3.