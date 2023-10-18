EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man is facing arson charges after he allegedly set a multi-family home on fire over the weekend.

East Providence police said they arrived on scene Saturday to find the homeowner trying to put out the flames in the rear of the Austin Avenue residence.

The homeowner told police they saw a man running from their yard minutes before the fire started.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joao Rego, was found in the area, and police learned his ex-girlfriend lives at the home. He later admitted to detectives that he lit a piece of cardboard and put it under the deck to try to get her attention because she was ignoring his calls and texts.

Rego is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree domestic arson, as well as two counts of possession of schedule I-V narcotics after police said they found drugs on him during his arrest.

Online court records show Rego was arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse counseling and have no contact with his alleged victim.