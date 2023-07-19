PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man has been charged with firing a gun outside of a Providence gentlemen’s club back in February, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Robert Ross, 31, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license and discharging a firearm within a compact area.

Surveillance footage from the Foxy Lady and other nearby businesses showed Ross being escorted out of the club back by security guards moments before gunshots rang out, according to Neronha.

No one was struck by gunfire, and Neronha said Ross sped off in a blue sedan shortly after.

Ross is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 9 in Providence County Superior Court.