Man accused of driving off with beer delivery truck held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man suspected of trying to steal a delivery truck parked outside a Providence business faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police say Jeremy Fellela jumped into the truck, which appeared to be delivering bottles and kegs of beer to a liquor store on Douglas Avenue, and drove off, leading to a low-speed chase.

A 12 News photojournalist captured video of the incident, during which the truck’s liftgate was open and ramp was down, causing bottles and kegs to spill into the street. The suspect eventually crashed into a utility pole.

Fellela, 44, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving, and refusal to submit a chemical test. He was ordered held without bail following his arraignment.