Man accused of driving off with beer delivery truck held without bail

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man suspected of trying to steal a delivery truck parked outside a Providence business faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police say Jeremy Fellela jumped into the truck, which appeared to be delivering bottles and kegs of beer to a liquor store on Douglas Avenue, and drove off, leading to a low-speed chase.

A 12 News photojournalist captured video of the incident, during which the truck’s liftgate was open and ramp was down, causing bottles and kegs to spill into the street. The suspect eventually crashed into a utility pole.

Fellela, 44, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving, and refusal to submit a chemical test. He was ordered held without bail following his arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community