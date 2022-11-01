Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct that Cole Dirico is not a current student of Johnson & Wales University.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was in court Tuesday after he allegedly tried to choke a police officer outside a Halloween party in Providence.

Cole Dirico, 21, started a fight outside a home on Pembroke Saturday after he wasn’t allowed into a party, according to Providence police.

Dirico was reportedly wearing a SWAT costume and got physical with a legitimate officer who was trying to break up the fight, police said.

Dirico pleaded not guilty to five counts of simple assault and battery and single counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He’s due back in court in two weeks.

Jonathan Hernandez, 22, and Jean Maruri, 21, were also charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

According to a spokesperson for Johnson & Wales University, Dirico is not currently an active student of the university, having already graduated. The other two students will be referred to the university’s disciplinary review process, the spokesperson said.