PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The patient accused of violently assaulting a nurse at Rhode Island Hospital last week faced a judge Monday morning.

George Bower, 37, has been charged with felony assault and battery, as well as felony assault on a health care worker.

The male nurse, who has not yet been identified, was working in the hospital’s psychiatric department Friday morning when Bower attacked him, according to authorities. He remains in critical condition.

Bower, who’s currently being held at the ACI, was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. He’s scheduled to return to court for a status conference on Sept. 18.