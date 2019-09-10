Man accused in Flow nightclub shooting arrested

Providence Police are looking to identify this suspect in connection with a nightclub shooting.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of shooting a patron in the back inside a West End nightclub has turned himself in on a warrant, according to Providence Police.

Dajour Hutchins of Worcester is charged with felony assault and various weapons charges. He is already free on bail after posting a property bond of $10,000.

Major David Lapatin said the 21-year-old is the alleged gunman in a shooting at Flow nightclub that happened on August 19. Hutchins is accused of firing a gun into the nightclub during a dispute with the security guard at the entrance, striking a man on the dance floor.

Two other men, Robert Sudue and Derek Mensah, have also been charged in the incident. Sudue is also accused of firing a gun, but Lapatin says no one was hit by the bullets. He’s facing multiple weapons charges.

Sudue and Mensah were arrested in Cranston after a police pursuit. Mensah, the alleged driver, was charged by Cranston Police with eluding police and conspiracy along with traffic violations. He is not charged with any crimes in Providence.

According to a police report, a security guard at Flow said Sudue pointed a gun at him and knocked off his hat while another one of the suspects searched his pockets. Managers from Flow gave police surveillance video that showed the shooting.

Flow was temporarily shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses following the shooting, in part because Hutchins was still at large. The club was allowed to reopen the following week.

Nick Hemond, the attorney for Flow, said the nightclub was a victim in this case.

“This really wasn’t a lapse in security, this was a madman who essentially barges his way in by sticking a gun in security’s face,” Hemond said.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents that happened at nightclubs in Providence over the summer. City leaders are planning to form a working group to discuss the problem, and the Board of Licenses chairman has proposed a new “nightclub district” that would bring clubs into one area of the city in order to concentrate public safety efforts.

