Man, 3 juveniles charged with arson in North Providence fire

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation into a suspicious fire last month at a vacant home in North Providence has resulted in four people being charged with arson.

The town-owned property on Hamlin Street caught fire around 4 a.m. on March 22 and was completely engulfed by the time first responders arrived, fire officials said.

Since the home was abandoned and not connected to utilities, the cause was deemed suspicious.

According to police, surveillance video showed a vehicle in the area at the time of the fire, and an anonymous tip claimed two suspects had been bragging about causing the flames.

The investigation revealed the suspects were smoking inside the home when a discarded match ignited some flammable materials, police said. The suspects then fled the scene.

Alexander E. Nicol, 19, of North Providence, was later arrested along with three juvenile suspects. All four were charged with second-degree arson and conspiracy.

The juveniles were released with future dates to appear in Family Court, while Nicol was arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community