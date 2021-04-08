Man, 3 juveniles charged with arson in North Providence fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation into a suspicious fire last month at a vacant home in North Providence has resulted in four people being charged with arson.

The town-owned property on Hamlin Street caught fire around 4 a.m. on March 22 and was completely engulfed by the time first responders arrived, fire officials said.

Since the home was abandoned and not connected to utilities, the cause was deemed suspicious.

According to police, surveillance video showed a vehicle in the area at the time of the fire, and an anonymous tip claimed two suspects had been bragging about causing the flames.

The investigation revealed the suspects were smoking inside the home when a discarded match ignited some flammable materials, police said. The suspects then fled the scene.

Alexander E. Nicol, 19, of North Providence, was later arrested along with three juvenile suspects. All four were charged with second-degree arson and conspiracy.

The juveniles were released with future dates to appear in Family Court, while Nicol was arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.