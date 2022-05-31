EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is on Rhode Island’s Most Wanted list for allegedly abusing a Shih Tzu dog.

The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is searching for 29-year-old Eric Pereira. He is accused of severely injuring the dog on April 30, 2022.

The dog survived its injuries.

Pereira was recently arrested in Mass. for possession of a concealed firearm with a high-capacity magazine and possession of narcotics.

Those with information on Pereira’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the RISPCA.