Man, 29, killed in Providence shooting; 5th homicide in 2 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 29-year-old man has died after a shooting Thursday night in Providence, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Officers responding to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tobey Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery before passing away from his injuries.

The victim does not live in the apartment complex, police said, and there is no word what he was doing there prior to the shooting.

Police say they’ve received “good information” from witnesses and are investigating.

No suspects have been taken into custody or identified at this time.

This is the city’s tenth homicide of the year, and fifth in two weeks.

Police said it’s too early to tell whether this shooting is related to the other recent shootings in the city.

