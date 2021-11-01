Man threatens priest, parishioners with gun at Providence church

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in custody after threatening a priest and several parishioners with a gun outside of a church in Providence Monday night, according to police.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. outside of St. Mary’s Church on Broadway.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News that the 28-year-old was arrested at a nearby apartment. It’s unclear if the suspect lived there.

The gun allegedly used in the incident has not been recovered and the investigation remains ongoing.

St. Mary’s is the same church where a priest, Father James Jackson, was arrested over the weekend for possession of child pornography.

The 66-year-old is facing several charges, including possession of child pornography after state police say the internet connection at the church was linked to the sharing of child porn.

Jackson was arraigned by a justice of the peace and was held on $5,000 surety bail.

He was brought to the ACI and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 15.