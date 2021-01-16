Man, 20, killed after early morning crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 20-year-old man was killed after an early morning accident in Providence on Saturday.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, police were called to Manton Ave. just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found the driver went up on the sidewalk, hit a rock wall, then struck a utility pole.

The victim is being identified as David Gomez, 20, of Johnston.

Investigators believe that weather may have been a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.