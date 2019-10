PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is once again expected to turn into a sea of pink as thousands gather downtown Providence Sunday to participate in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The walk aims to raise awareness as well as money for breast cancer research. It begins at 9 a.m. at Kennedy Plaza.

Our own Steph Machado is emceeing the event once again. We are proud sponsors.