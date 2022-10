PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” was held in downtown Providence on Sunday morning.

The 5k walk raises funds to benefit survivors and patients of breast cancer.

As of Sunday morning, the event has raised over $230,000 for the American Cancer Society.

12 News reporter Steph Machado served as the emcee of the event.

