Make-A-Wish Mass. and RI hosts ‘Evening of Wishes’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was another incredible night of wish granting at Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island’s fifth annual Evening of Wishes.

The gala event is one of inspiration and celebration, raising money to help grant current and future wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Once again, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello served as Master of Ceremonies.

So excited to once again emcee the amazing Evening of Wishes tomorrow night for @MakeAWishMassRI . Favorite event of the year! https://t.co/x7DhphycpE — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) November 15, 2019

Attendees at Saturday night’s dinner heard from parents about the powerful impact Make-A-Wish had on their child, as well as from some of the recipients themselves.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island typically grants about 50 wishes each year.