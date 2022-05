PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kaylee Chambers, a 15-year-old from Woonsocket, sang her heart out at the 10th annual Evening of Wishes last night.

The WaterFire Arts Center hosted the event organized by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, granting wishes for children with life-threatening conditions.

Our very on own Michelle Muscatello emceed the event.

Where Kaylee, who is battling colon cancer, got to sing a song by her favorite artist, Lauren Daigle.