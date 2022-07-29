PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was caught on camera swinging a machete around in a liquor store parking lot Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. outside Downtown Liquors on Charles Street.

The Providence business captured the violent ordeal in its entirety on one of its surveillance cameras.

The surveillance video shows several people gathered in the liquor store’s parking lot.

There appears to be some sort of argument before a man reaches into his car and pulls out a machete.

The man then walks over to a nearby bicycle, knocks it down and starts aggressively chopping into it with the machete.

That sparked an altercation between the man with the machete and the man who rode the bicycle to the store.

The rider is seen on surveillance video throwing his damaged bicycle at the man, prompting him to drop the machete.

The rider is seen picking up the machete while the man fumbles with the bicycle. He then starts chasing the man towards the store with the machete and appears to slash him in the arm.

Everyone involved in the altercation took off prior to police arrival. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured, though officers did find blood in the parking lot.

No victims came forward, according to police. It’s unclear whether investigators have identified anyone involved.