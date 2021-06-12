LUNG FORCE Walk returns to Providence after COVID cancelled last year’s event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people came together in Roger Williams Park and virtually on Saturday for LUNG FORCE Walk Providence.

The event, now in it’s seventh year, is one of the American Lung Association’s signature events to support and promote lung health.

“The forty-thousand dollars we raised today and counting, goes to lung research and it goes to advocacy, and it goes to various things that we look to do in the community. We have some, Better Breathers Club, which is related to asthma and COPD,” Lung Assoc. Rhode Island Chapter Planning Committee Member Brenda Figueroa said.

Last year’s event was canceled altogether due to the pandemic and organizers said this year’s turnout was a little bit smaller than usual because some participants chose to walk virtually.

