PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered in the rain in Providence Saturday morning, for the 2023 LUNG FORCE Walk benefiting the American Lung Association.

The 8th annual walk started around 9 a.m. at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

“I’m here today to remember those who are currently living or have people that they love surviving from lung cancer, or lung disease,” said American Lung Association member Jennifer Wall. “It’s personal to me, I have many people in my life who struggle with lung disease currently and that I’ve lost,” Wall continued.

Right now, more than $42,000 has been raised to help annual research, education, and other efforts to battle lung cancer and chronic lung diseases.

For information on the American Lung Association, or if you would like to donate, click here.