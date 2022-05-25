PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos held a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday morning outside the Rhode Island State House.

The annual event held at the Garden of Heroes in Providence is to pay tribute to fallen Rhode Island service members whose names are engraved in the garden’s stone monument.

Joining Matos was Gov. Dan McKee, Adjutant General Christopher Callahan, members of the Rhode Island National Guard, Rhode Island Patriot Guard Riders, and Gold Star Mother Lynn St. Germain-Lundh.