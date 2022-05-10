BOSTON (WPRI) — After a delay due to a surge in COVID-19, a jury is now slated to consider the case of a man accused in the kidnapping and death of a Boston woman.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death in the 2019 slaying of Jassy Correia. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for the prosecution and defense are now delivering their opening statements to 15 jurors.

Police allege that Coleman took Correia, who was out celebrating her 23rd birthday, from a nightclub in Boston on Feb. 24, 2019, and brought her to his Providence apartment.

Prosecutors shared surveillance photos of Coleman and Correia leaving the club and getting into his vehicle. Surveillance video then showed Coleman carrying a “body with long hair and orange pants” that was “naked from the waist up” into his Chestnut Street apartment.

They say Coleman bought bleach, trash bags, baking soda, a gasoline tank and a suitcase from Walmart the next day. He was later seen leaving the building with the suitcase.

When Correia was reported missing, both Providence and Boston police went to Coleman’s apartment.

Four days later, police were able to track the vehicle he was driving using OnStar Navigation. He was stopped in Delaware, with Correia’s body in the trunk.

The car’s windshield was cracked, and prosecutors say it appears Correia put up a fight.

When Coleman was arrested, police said he had a large bandage on the right side of his face. When asked about it, he reportedly told police: “It’s from the girl.”

The courtroom went silent as photos of the suitcase, trash bags and couch covers were shown where the young mother’s body was found.

Prosecutors say Correia died of strangulation and suffered blunt force injury to the head, torso, upper body and neck. An autopsy revealed her blood alcohol levels were three times the legal driving limit in Massachusetts. It also showed that she and Coleman had sexual intercourse.

The charge of kidnapping resulting in death carries either the death penalty or a life sentence. Last year prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty against him.