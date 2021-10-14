Looking for tall, green and handsome: Providence begins annual Christmas tree search

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A good-looking Christmas tree is hard to find.

That’s why Providence is already embarking on its annual search for a 35-foot to 45-foot tall evergreen to grace the steps of Providence City Hall.

The city is also searching for two 15-foot to 20-foot spruce or fir trees for holiday displays at the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center and the BankNewport Skating Rink.

If you have a tree that fits the bill, send a photograph and description of the the tree by Nov. 15 to Lizzie Araujo, deputy director of the Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism at laraujo@providenceri.gov.

The city said the winning trees will be cut down and hauled away free of charge. This year’s tree lighting ceremony at Providence City Hall is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.