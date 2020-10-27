Longtime RISPCA president, animal welfare activist dies from COVID-19 complications

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: RISPCA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A longtime member and former president of the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, according to the non-profit.

Dr. E.J. Finnochio led the animal welfare organization for 18 years prior to retiring in March 2019.

“A tireless and dedicated crusader for animal welfare, Dr. Finocchio was known and respected for his tireless advocacy on behalf of creatures great and small,” the RISPCA said in a statement.

Finnochio, according to the RISPCA, was one of the state’s first veterinarians with a dedicated equine practice and owned New England Horse Care Center for 35 years prior to taking the helm of RISPCA.

He also advocated for significant enhancements to Rhode Island’s animal welfare laws and founded the Marvin Fund, which provides financial assistance to low income pet owners who can’t afford necessary veterinary care.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finnochio’s funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the RISPCA asks people donate to the Marvin Fund in his memory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/21/2020:Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Mike Strout

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour