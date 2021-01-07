Longtime RI political reporter Bill Rappleye dies of cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island community is mourning the loss of longtime political reporter Bill Rappleye, who lost his battle with cancer Thursday morning.

Rappleye, 66, was a senior correspondent and co-host of Rhode Island PBS Weekly and a reporter at WJAR NBC 10 for nearly 18 years.

Rhode Island PBS released a statement following his death, stating, “Rappleye was recognized for his tenacity in getting the story, balanced with insight and empathy. As a seasoned journalist, Rappleye delivered authentic and unfiltered news to audiences in Southern New England for more than 30 years.”

Over the course of his career, Rappleye has received numerous Associated Press awards, a national award from the Association of Capital Reporters and Editors, and a regional Emmy.

“My heart sank when I heard that Bill Rappleye had passed away,” Barbara Dury, executive producer of Rhode Island PBS Weekly said. “Rapp, as he has been so fondly known for most of his career, was a tenacious and dogged journalist and it has been a great honor to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

“Bill had been ill for several months – he faced it with both courage and grace,” she continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and with his five beautiful daughters or, as Bill would say so often to me, ‘all my special girls.'”

NBC 10 News Director Scott Isaacs released a statement on social media Thursday, calling Rappleye, “As old school as it gets. A tough questioner of people in power, and someone who actually WANTED to do live shots in the worst weather imaginable.”

Tough day here at @NBC10 as we mourn the passing of Bill Rappleye. As old school as it gets. A tough questioner of people in power, and someone who actually WANTED to do live shots in the worst weather imaginable. (1/2) — Scott Isaacs (@ScottIsaacs) January 7, 2021

Several of Rappleye’s former colleagues, local leaders and reporters took to social media after learning of the news, some of which calling him a “dogged reporter” and “a class act.”

Statement from @GovRaimondo on the death of the great Rhode Island reporter Bill Rappleye:



"Bill was one of the best. A tenacious reporter, he never shied away from asking tough questions or getting to the bottom of a story." pic.twitter.com/va1DcJ1xRE — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) January 7, 2021

Man, this one hurts. Bill Rappleye was a close friend of mine for the last 15 years at @NBC10. He called me his “life coach” because we often talked about everything. From playing pond hockey, to our days in the newsroom. Rest In Peace my friend!! pic.twitter.com/e4hfveyC3U — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) January 7, 2021

I am very sad to hear that Bill Rappleye (“Rapp” to those who knew him in political world) has died. A real loss. A good man. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 7, 2021

President @SenatorRuggerio & @RISpeaker on passing of Bill Rappleye: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Bill Rappleye’s passing. Bill was a reporter of the highest integrity. He had a keen political sense and never shied away from asking the tough questions, but…” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LaxAqLEjst — Rhode Island Senate (@RISenate) January 7, 2021

We miss him already. Our friend and former colleague Bill Rappleye has passed away. Nicest and smartest guy in the newsroom. May he Rest In Peace.@nbc10 pic.twitter.com/hnXrAb6dmh — Patrice Wood (@NBC10_Patrice) January 7, 2021

A dogged journalist. Respected colleague. Loyal friend. And we can’t forget… wise guy. Bill Rappleye was one of a kind.



My heart is broken for his family, my @NBC10 colleagues, and all who loved him.

Rest In Peace, Rapp. Thank you for being you. We’ll miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/tRdMx17nxc — Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) January 7, 2021

It is heartbreaking to learn of my friend ⁦Bill Rappleye’s passing. This was him leaving ⁦@NBC10⁩ a year ago this week after 25 years as our political reporter. I was Bills intern in Boston where he took me under his wing and helped me get in the biz. Smart funny…… pic.twitter.com/UAhp8vVntZ — Dan Jaehnig (@DanJaehnig) January 7, 2021

It deeply saddens me to share this. @billrappleyeRI died this morning after battling cancer. His family asked @rhodeislandpbs to help share the news. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. — Michelle San Miguel (@MichelleSMNews) January 7, 2021

Just hearing of the passing of our friend and colleague Bill Rappleye. This picture was taken on Bill's last night on @NBC10 just about a year ago. He was an intelligent, thoughtful, selfless journalist and an even better person and friend. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/ZvffbIpAD4 — Mark Searles (@NBC10_Mark) January 7, 2021

Just found out and it breaks my heart. Bill was so much more than a newsman. He was hilarious and compassionate and so freaking smart. His laugh was infectious and genuine. Rest In Peace Bill. We were so lucky to have you at The Dime. 💔 https://t.co/iNymVV9bKW — Kelly Bates (@NBC10_Kelly) January 7, 2021

Bill was a tough but fair reporter who treated his fellow journalists with respect in the field.

I'm deeply sad he won't be with us in a reporter scrum anymore, and I will miss him deeply. https://t.co/W31FtUon4t — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) January 7, 2021

Devastated to hear this.



Bill was a legend and always willing to impart tidbits of his decades of RI wisdom on me when we met in the field, though we were “competitors”



My heart breaks for his family, friends and colleagues https://t.co/nOcX0USdaq — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) January 7, 2021

Bill Rappleye was a great man and reporter. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/j3cXbBMRtH — Don Grebien (@DonGrebien) January 7, 2021

Calling hours and funeral arrangements for Rappleye have not yet been announced.