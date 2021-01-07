Longtime RI political reporter Bill Rappleye dies of cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island community is mourning the loss of longtime political reporter Bill Rappleye, who lost his battle with cancer Thursday morning.
Rappleye, 66, was a senior correspondent and co-host of Rhode Island PBS Weekly and a reporter at WJAR NBC 10 for nearly 18 years.
Rhode Island PBS released a statement following his death, stating, “Rappleye was recognized for his tenacity in getting the story, balanced with insight and empathy. As a seasoned journalist, Rappleye delivered authentic and unfiltered news to audiences in Southern New England for more than 30 years.”
Over the course of his career, Rappleye has received numerous Associated Press awards, a national award from the Association of Capital Reporters and Editors, and a regional Emmy.
“My heart sank when I heard that Bill Rappleye had passed away,” Barbara Dury, executive producer of Rhode Island PBS Weekly said. “Rapp, as he has been so fondly known for most of his career, was a tenacious and dogged journalist and it has been a great honor to have had the opportunity to work with him.”
“Bill had been ill for several months – he faced it with both courage and grace,” she continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and with his five beautiful daughters or, as Bill would say so often to me, ‘all my special girls.'”
NBC 10 News Director Scott Isaacs released a statement on social media Thursday, calling Rappleye, “As old school as it gets. A tough questioner of people in power, and someone who actually WANTED to do live shots in the worst weather imaginable.”
Several of Rappleye’s former colleagues, local leaders and reporters took to social media after learning of the news, some of which calling him a “dogged reporter” and “a class act.”
Calling hours and funeral arrangements for Rappleye have not yet been announced.