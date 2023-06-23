PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime radio host Kim Zandy has been let go from 92 PRO-FM.

In a social media post, Zandy said Friday was her last day on the job after 24 years.

“They’ve decided to go in a different direction with my position,” Zandy wrote.

While Zandy said she’s not sure what’s next, she’s grateful for everyone who tuned in over her 24 years behind the mic.

“You guys have been fun, encouraging, generous and so much more,” she said. “Thank you for all of it.”

Zandy was best known for co-hosting the “Giovanni & Kim” morning show. The future of the show is unclear at this time.

12 News reached out to Cumulus Providence for more information on Zandy’s departure, but the company declined to comment.