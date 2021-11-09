Long-vacant Windmill Street School catches fire again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department was once again called to the Old Windmill Street School on Tuesday after a fire broke out in the auditorium.

A fire official on scene said it appeared some squatters were trying to do some cooking when the stage caught fire around noon.

In September, the school sustained significant smoke and water damage after a fire started in a third-floor classroom.

The blighted building has been vacant for 10 years and was scheduled to be renovated ahead of the next school year.

