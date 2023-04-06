PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local singer is recovering after he was seriously injured in a car crash in Providence late last year.

Ron Giorgio hasn’t performed since the crash, which happened back in December. The crash left him with a fractured skull, which required emergency brain surgery.

“It hasn’t been easy,” the 22-year-old North Providence resident said.

The community showed its support for Giorgio Thursday night at The George, where he regularly performed.

“It’s humbling,” he said. “I can’t think everybody enough for all of their support.”

Alex Tomasso, a managing partner at The George, tells 12 News he still gets goosebumps thinking about that night.

“It was a prayer that this would happen, and that prayer was answered,” he said of Giorgio’s recovery.

Giorgio said he’s not sure what’s next as he continues his recovery.

But he’s grateful for everyone who has rallied behind him over the last four months.

“It’s just nice to see everybody and thank everybody for all their support,” he said.

North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi attended Thursday night’s event. He tells 12 News he will never forget visiting him in the hospital soon after the crash.

“It was very emotional … all we did was pray for Ron,” he said. “He’s the kind of resident of any community that helps make you who you are.”

Giorgio said he still has a long road to recovery ahead, which he is taking step by step with a positive attitude.