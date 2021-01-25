Local shelter hosts free drive-through pet food pantry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Animal Rescue League is making sure no pet owners have to choose between feeding their animal or paying a bill.

PARL held another free drive-through pet food pantry at their Elbow Street location Monday afternoon.

Pet owners who have fallen on hard times are invited to pick up food, cat litter, and other supplies.

PARL has always had a food pantry, but they’ve been holding drive-through events to distribute necessities safely during the pandemic.

Masks are required and items are placed in car trunks.

Rebecca Baylies, Executive Director at PARL said they’ve seen a 110% increase in demand during the pandemic.

“We know there are people who are choosing between feeding their pets and maybe paying a bill and that’s a tough place to be.” said Baylies.

This is all made possible through community donations.

Most wanted items include:

Wet cat food

Unopened dry cat food

Wet dog food

Unopened dry dog food

Cat litter

Dog treats

Cat treats

New and unused toys

New and unused pet care supplies

2 gallon plastic bags (sealable)

“There are people who just say thank you over and over again.” said Baylies, “They tell us how much it means to them, that we’re lifesavers, and that makes it so special for us.”

The Providence Animal Rescue League is holding it’s next drive-through pet pantry on Saturday, Feb. 13.