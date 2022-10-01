PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Chapter of the Red Cross has dispatched two volunteers in an emergency response vehicle to Florida to help communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

Kenneth Sliney and Laura Callahan left Providence around 9 a.m. Sunday.

“Just prepare yourself for the worst and hope to see the best. In this situation I don’t think we’ll see a whole lot of the best,” Sliney said.

They will be joining over 30 other Connecticut and Rhode Island Region volunteers, and around 1,000 disaster volunteers from across the country to assist with the Hurricane Ian disaster response.

“The hurricane’s not over, we’ll see where the biggest need is,” Callahan said. But it’s great to have the opportunity to help volunteers all over, and there’s lots of opportunity for anyone that wants to help, to help.”

The emergency response vehicle provide supplies such as ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks, clean-up kits and other items once it arrives in Florida.

In a statement, the organization said “The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock to comfort and support people in Florida even as the dangerous storm takes aim at the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia, bringing more life-threatening floods, storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

“Over the coming days, evacuation centers in Florida will transition to emergency shelters that can provide more robust services. This can be a challenging time, and the goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible for people needing help.”

If you would like to help people affect by Hurricane Ian, you can either go to redcross.org, call 1-800-Red-Cross nar text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.