Local Red Cross members to help in Texas, California

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The local Red Cross is deploying members, both virtually and physically, to help in advance of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura in Texas, and for the California wildfires.

American Red Cross volunteer Henry Lesieur is virtually deploying to Texas ahead of the tropical storms, while volunteer Christine Whipple is physically deploying to California response to devastating wildfires.

The Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Florida as two different tropical storms threaten the Gulf Coast over the coming days.

People in the path of these storms are urged to check their emergency kits and get prepared now.

Red Cross volunteers are also in California providing help where dozens of dangerous wildfires have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

Workers are helping to make sure evacuees have a safe place to stay, supporting cooling centers as well as temporary evacuation points,

If you would like to help or donate to the Red Cross, you can visit their website, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.