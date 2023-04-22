PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rotary Club of Providence and November Project Providence gathered for an Earth Day cleanup at India Point Park Saturday.

The two organizations met at the Community Boating Center before spreading out across the area to pick up litter.

“I’m hoping the younger folks in November Project will get an appreciation for the many service opportunities available in Rotary and possibly consider joining the talented, friendly Rotarians,” said Anna Knes, a member of the Providence Rotary Club and the November Project Providence.

Several others who are not a member of either the rotary club or November Project also joined in to help.

“We have a group that comes out, as part of an organization called ‘Walk-with-a-Doc’ it is for community building, and it encourages people to get out exercise,” said Dr. Mark Paulos of the Miriam Hospital. “We’re combing it with this event today to come and pick up litter while we’re walking.”

On Saturday, there were also beach and shoreline clean-ups at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, and Veterans Memorial Parkway in East Providence.

Other Earth Day events took place in Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Newport and Smithfield.