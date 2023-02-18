EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local non-profit held a fundraiser this weekend to support the people of Tukey and Syria after devastating earthquakes struck the two countries.

The East Providence based non-profit, Maple Foundation, hosted the fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re raising money mainly by selling food and cloths,” said Irem Keskin, a member of the Maple Foundation.

The foundation also helped to organize a GoFundMe to benefit the people impacted by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The president of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency said the number of earthquake deaths in the country has now grown to over 40,000.