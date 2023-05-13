PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An event in June is offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings for under-insured and un-insured women.

The event, hosted by Lifespan, will take place at Rhode Island Hospital on June 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

While no medical insurance is needed, advance registration for the event is required. There are 50 appointments available on June 3rd.

Women who are interested in participating should request an appointment by visiting Lifespan’s website or by calling 401-444-8136.