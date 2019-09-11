Local ceremonies remember 9/11; RI unveils plaque honoring local victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island marked the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks by remembering the Rhode Islanders killed.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state officials were there as a plaque with nine names were unveiled at the 9/11 memorial at the State House.

“For nearly two decades, the 9/11 memorial has served as an important, sobering reminder to all who visit the State House that Rhode Island suffered greatly on September 11. Now, with the names of those we lost forever engraved on its face, we can ensure that future generations will never forget the personal cost of that day. It is our honor and our duty to ensure that the memories of the Rhode Islanders we lost in the attacks live on,” said Governor Gina M. Raimondo.

The names on the plaque include:

David Lawrence Angell

Carol Marie Bouchard

Mark Lawrence Charette

James Edward Hayden

Amy Nicole Jarret

Kathryn L. Laborie

Shawn M. Nassaney

Renee Tetreault Newell

Jessica Leigh Sachs

In Warwick, a ceremony commemorating at the 9/11 anniversary was held at the Oakland Beach Seawall.

“The distance of 18 years has not diminished the sting we still feel from the events of 9/11,” said Representative Vella-Wilkinson. “Events such as these serve to bring us closer together as we honor those who fell, and it reminds us of the work we still need to do to combat terrorism around the globe.”

HAPPENING NOW: One minute moment of silence observed at 10:28 AM — the moment the first tower fell 18 years ago on 9/11/01 #Remember911 pic.twitter.com/5zdkc1F4GB — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 11, 2019

Warwick is also holding a candlelight vigil at the seawall at sunset. Participants are urged to bring a candle to be lighted.

Other local ceremonies include the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, Central Falls Public Safety Complex, Battleship Cove in Fall River and New Bedford fire department.