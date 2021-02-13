Local bakery preparing for Valentine’s Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Valentine’s Day really being the last holiday before the pandemic hit R.I. last year, some shops are not knowing what to expect.

At LaSalle Bakery, they are prepackaging items to get people in and out as quickly as possible.

There’s no way of knowing how many people will be treating loved ones to LaSalle’s sweets this year but owner Michael Manni has learned from the past year and is prepared for any scenario.

“What we had to do is wait until just before the event to try to figure out what’s going to happen, how are things are looking,” he said.

“In the past we could have prepared and order things early where we’re afraid to do it this year because we don’t want to get stuck with stuff, because like everybody knows we have whipped cream and things like that.”

Manni said they’ve been fortunate to stay open and not have to lay off staff, but business has shifted.

“We lost a lot of our wholesale, the bigger convention center type orders that we used to get. But it was replaced with a lot of the smaller sales, a lot more people are staying at home for dinner or for holidays so they need dessert, so that has helped.”

Some months, he says, have been slower than others, but asks that people support their local small businesses, whenever they can.

The next big holiday they’re looking forward to is St. Joseph’s Day in mid-March. The zeppoles are already on the shelves and they’re continuing to crank those out, hoping that people will still buy them like usual.