Local activists: State House vandalism didn’t distract from message

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As cities coast to coast clean up after peaceful demonstrators disintegrated into chaos overnight, Providence remained mostly unscathed.

At the Rhode Island State House, windows are boarded up and spray paint is splashed across steps after vandals showed up hours after a peaceful protest of thousands in the city.

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, who organized the rally to protest the death of George Floyd said the vandalism did not distract from their message.

“It was a peaceful rally. It was non violent. The energy was about getting the message across,” Brother Gary Dantzler said.

““I understand the outage and the passion of the youth but our overall event was peaceful. It’s not about us being divided. They came out the energy ewas incredible between black and whites and we want to keep up that energy,” Mark Fisher said.

The group said its strong relationship with the Providence Police Department contributed to the protest remaining peaceful. Police confirmed no arrests were made at the rally.

In hard times, we turn to our faith communities. This morning at mass, I prayed for the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and for every American who is made to live in fear because of the color of their skin. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) May 31, 2020

Gov. Gina Raimondo joined the conversation on Twitter Sunday, but did not directly address the vandalism.