Rally to be held at RI State House in memory of Chicago teen shot, killed by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Activists gathered outside the Rhode Island State House Monday evening to protest the killing of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago officer last month.

Recently-released body cam footage from the night Adam Toledo was shot and killed has sparked outrage across the country.

This rally comes on the heels of last week’s demonstration for Daunte Wright, a Black man shot and killed by a white officer in Minneapolis last week. It also comes as jurors decide the fate of the former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck nearly a year ago.

The event, which starts at 6:30, was organized by Wide Awakes PVD, a group advocating for “for direct action and mutual aid,” according to its social media page.