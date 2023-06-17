PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rain didn’t stop the 47th Annual PrideFest on Saturday, with people of all ages dressing in rainbows and hitting the streets of the capital city.

The festival kicked off at 11 in the morning at the I-195 District Park. Organizers say over 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses and food vendors were there along with live music.

The Illuminated Night Parade kicked off at 8 P.M. from Washington and Empire Streets. The parade route went Northeast toward Dorrance Street.

Many attendees embraced the weather, including Lexy Froment: “”It’s been pouring rain but it is loaded with love. It is amazing. We are here we are queer and not even the rain can keep us down.”

Amanda Day, another attendee, shared the same sentiments: “There’s not as many people, but the ones who are here are having a great time.”

The 12 News team also walked in the parade, unfazed by the wet weather.