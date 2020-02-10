Live at 6 pm: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s State of the City address

Can’t see the video player? Go here »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will lay out his plans for the capital city Monday night at City Hall.

Elorza is scheduled to deliver his fourth State of the City address at 6 p.m.

You can watch the speech live on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 Eyewitness News app.

More Providence Headlines: